As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Caxton Associates LP Has Increased Its Position; Howard Capital Management Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $344,720; Stock Price Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99 million, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 123.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 10,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 19,343 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 8,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 337,271 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares to 144,723 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22,858 shares to 14,864 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.