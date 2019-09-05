As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Commerce Bank Lowered Its Position; Fred Alger Management Lifted Its Holding in Mercury Systems (MRCY) by $16.82 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 262,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 972,644 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33 million, up from 709,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Mercury Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 51,766 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 45,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 81,481 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 126,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 593,610 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.86 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,420 shares to 182,031 shares, valued at $51.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 130,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 115,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest stated it has 5,386 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 6,050 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Art Advisors invested in 14,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 64,719 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has 682,751 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 334,907 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 19,198 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 48,896 shares. Moreover, Alley Ltd Llc has 1.2% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fil invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Prudential Public Ltd Liability holds 0.98% or 3.67 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De invested in 22,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0.51% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 273,822 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 27,223 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 1.98 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 44,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 12,836 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,933 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,473 shares. Amer Century stated it has 68,563 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Snyder Lp reported 248,037 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,670 shares to 30,912 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 427,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,643 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).