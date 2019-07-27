As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Share Price Declined While Community Trust & Investment Co Cut by $1.80 Million Its Stake

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 25,408 shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 724,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 475,830 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 1.39M shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 69,285 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 8,271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,176 shares. 35,965 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 81,375 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Lp holds 0.03% or 20,445 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc owns 42,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Glenmede Na reported 178 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 23,737 shares. Chatham Group Inc holds 0.06% or 5,325 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested in 0% or 2,534 shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 420,300 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 3.70M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 247,245 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 51,817 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sigma Counselors owns 38,236 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 5,770 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co owns 574 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 10,144 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 1.39% or 73,853 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 500 shares. 7,740 are held by Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 22,323 shares. Viking Global Investors LP reported 475,830 shares stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 130,417 shares to 654,224 shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 887,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.