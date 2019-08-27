As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Value Rose, Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Cut Autozone (AZO) Holding by $457,728 as Share Price Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 36,105 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 40,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 414,996 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1067.71. About 125,858 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares to 17,503 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Adjusting Associates LLP – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement To Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group’s Global Aerospace Operations – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.54 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,790 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 50,347 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 17,400 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,800 shares. Sigma Counselors accumulated 38,236 shares. Horizon Invests has 42,489 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.44% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Welch Ltd Liability reported 3.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 3,984 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 8,717 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 4,608 shares. Hartford Invest Management reported 2,704 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,651 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 1,678 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 165 shares. Dupont owns 11,404 shares. Gam Ag owns 14,940 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 2,135 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Lc invested in 244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancorp De holds 0.01% or 2,733 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service stated it has 33,138 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv owns 1,013 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 88,848 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.