As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut by $5.18 Million Its Position; Bridges Investment Management Has Raised Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 447,960 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.24M, down from 507,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 254,813 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 22,528 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 17,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,014 shares to 92,925 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 125,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,836 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Firm to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell owns 200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co holds 47,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.57% or 566,111 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,040 shares. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 1.64% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2.05 million were accumulated by Jensen Investment. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc holds 3,523 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 170,030 shares. Moreover, Albion Fincl Grp Incorporated Ut has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru owns 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,747 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lee Danner And Bass reported 46,889 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,921 shares. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.03% or 3,610 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Co reported 2,265 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 263,790 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $134.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 51,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Allied Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires University Services business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Global insurance co. grows Houston-area presence with acquisition of local firm – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.