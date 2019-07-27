As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Welch Group Trimmed Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.79 Million

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 9,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,931 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, down from 365,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 1.39 million shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, up from 44,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,998 shares to 231,819 shares, valued at $28.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability invested in 2.13% or 68,440 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 7,838 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 71,734 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Putnam Fl reported 0.04% stake. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com owns 21,616 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc, a New York-based fund reported 444,449 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Invesco Limited has 2.72 million shares. 45,440 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, France-based fund reported 172,635 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,600 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.