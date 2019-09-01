As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Upped Holding; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Value Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3.70M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.94 million, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.12 million shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 172,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.12 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 642,815 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 61,225 shares to 564,978 shares, valued at $69.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 128,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement To Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group’s Global Aerospace Operations – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires BluePeak Advisors – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group’s Global Aerospace Operations – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Boston Marks Insurance Brokers – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Public Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Tompkins has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Calamos Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 114,910 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department invested in 2,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,142 shares. 236,952 are held by Waddell Reed. Old National Bank In holds 4,302 shares. Hanseatic Svcs Inc holds 0.16% or 1,986 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 362,694 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 836 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 11,246 shares. 23,278 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Service Inc.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 66,100 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $77.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 77,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Wholesale Club Holdin.