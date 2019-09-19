As Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) Market Value Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Increased by $644,235 Its Stake; Milestone Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 211,341 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW)

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.46. About 13.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 17,411 shares to 114,292 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,034 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury Etf (SCHO).

