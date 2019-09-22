As Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) Market Valuation Rose, Baldwin Brothers Upped by $644,235 Its Position; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Upped Its Ventas (VTR) Holding by $771,392 as Stock Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 11,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 308,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.08 million, up from 297,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (AJG) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 26,980 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthr J&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.50M shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4,228 shares to 311,322 shares, valued at $43.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,571 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 4,683 shares to 8,545 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,377 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

