As Gain Capital (GCAP) Stock Declined, Weber Alan W Has Boosted Its Holding by $219.77 Million; Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Gsi Technology (GSIT) Position by $535,318

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 111,582 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 22,307 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.