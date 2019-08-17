As Gain Capital (GCAP) Share Value Declined, Weber Alan W Raised Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $457,240

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.97 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 207,571 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 73,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert invested in 351,950 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 6,683 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 58,500 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 14,523 shares. 12,618 were reported by Voya Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 4,573 shares. Sei invested in 16,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa holds 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 203,300 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 80,469 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% or 32,746 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street Corporation owns 702,576 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 15,300 shares. 1.21M were accumulated by Weber Alan W.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,675 shares. 27,978 are owned by Webster National Bank N A. Osborne Prns Capital Ltd Co has 0.86% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,342 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cordasco Fin Net holds 0.05% or 1,034 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 81,173 shares. Ifrah Financial Services owns 9,681 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Serv owns 6,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability has 48,790 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Limited Company holds 12,703 shares. Pnc Fin Ser owns 6.83M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Tru has 245,426 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.48% or 36.31M shares. John G Ullman & Associate Inc accumulated 0.07% or 8,006 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt invested in 1.64% or 91,317 shares.