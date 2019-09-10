As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Valuation Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Pittenger & Anderson Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Boosted by $526,000

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 293,988 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 6,575 shares as the company's stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 46,575 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 995,158 shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.64 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares to 144,172 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.