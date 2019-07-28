As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Price Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Holding by $677,406; As Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 268,791 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 88,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 434,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 142,194 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 103.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Cap to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Gain Capital Holdings Inc Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 28, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GCAP – GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Summary, Stock Quote and News – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2016, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Amends and Extends Stockholder Rights Plan – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in PS Business Parks, New Senior Investment Group, Civeo, PCM, GAIN Capital, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for June 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 550,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Corp holds 205,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 4,573 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 557,205 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company holds 32,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 21,811 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 29,400 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 668,573 shares stake. Weber Alan W reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 336,380 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 635 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 53,260 shares to 241,034 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 32,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,123 shares, and cut its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals In.

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biolife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) CEO Michael Rice on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioLife Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Sandler Capital Funds to Increase Shareholding in BioLife Solutions – PR Newswire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Could BioLife Be Headed To $5? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Products Industry Gathering Steam: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48,210 activity.