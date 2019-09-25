As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stock Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Upped by $451,604 Its Stake; Summit Creek Advisors Maintains Stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 55,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 29,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 115,941 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 292,303 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M

