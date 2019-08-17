As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Share Value Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Lowered by $677,406 Its Stake; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding Held by S Squared Technology Llc

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 207,571 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 95,334 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, HarborOne Bancorp and Aegon among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 17,751 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.08 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 41,866 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 37,960 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. North Management Corporation holds 11,042 shares. State Street Corporation holds 702,576 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 38,328 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,836 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). The Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 0.12% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Bbt Management Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 4,626 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 6,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr has 0.4% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 59,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,965 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 109,975 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 11,753 shares. Amer Intl Group Inc stated it has 5,980 shares.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Appoints Kevin Wedman to Lead ENERGY 2021 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, YELP, NVEE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires ALTA Surveying Firm Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares to 850,854 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).