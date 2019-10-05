As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Raised Holding; Nuvasive (NUVA) Holder Phocas Financial Raised Its Stake

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 30,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 126,988 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 96,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 368,977 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 83,127 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 9,434 shares to 87,821 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 561,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Power Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,408 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 20,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 81,549 shares. Thematic Limited Company invested 0.21% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Piedmont holds 0.02% or 6,650 shares in its portfolio. 35,136 were accumulated by Prudential. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 10,834 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Panagora Asset Management reported 4,226 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 92,920 shares. Ameriprise reported 195,328 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 29,887 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 79,960 shares. Healthcor Mngmt LP reported 249,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 68,530 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.46M are held by Blackrock Inc. Pnc Services Group Inc owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 16,279 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 33,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 24,802 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Grp Inc Inc reported 12,127 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 40,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robotti Robert has invested 0.49% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 35,494 shares. 38,550 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

