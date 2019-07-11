As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined, Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Homrich & Berg Lifted Position by $678,844

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 2.30 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 111,596 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 557,205 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 635 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 14,523 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,746 shares. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 336,380 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0% stake. Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 2.24 million shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Amer International Grp Inc has 17,260 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 395,649 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 2.07M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GCAP – GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Summary, Stock Quote and News – Benzinga” on October 04, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Appoints Alex Howard as Managing Director, Asia Pacific – PR Newswire” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “GAIN Capital November – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Bolsters IT Leadership with Key Appointments – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “City Index Review – Benzinga” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Oil Spikes After Tanker Attacks – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive seen as dividend star – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,371 shares to 34,761 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).