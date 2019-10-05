As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Boosted Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 83,127 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 64,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.46 million, down from 4.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GAIN Capital reports August metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,948 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 3,144 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0% stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 956,380 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 81,302 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alphaone Invest Lc owns 46,121 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 77,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 217,625 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,086 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 30,970 shares. Sei Com holds 24,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,368 shares to 10.68M shares, valued at $421.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 193,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 28,106 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 132,196 shares. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 43,640 shares. Fmr holds 0.11% or 12.07M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 197,000 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,501 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,103 shares. Shayne And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 8,599 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.76% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lakeview Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 57,901 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wellington Shields Co Limited holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,600 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.7% or 85,214 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Bonds: These 3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks Offer Superior Income Potential – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Are These 10 High-Yielding S&P Dividend Stocks Traps or Treasures? – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify: A Reality Check – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.