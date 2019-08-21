As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Share Value Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 3.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 23.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 10.91 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Le; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 120,060 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares to 224,454 shares, valued at $264.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,170 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,015 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Heritage Investors Mgmt holds 0.58% or 200,916 shares in its portfolio. 7,872 were reported by Mcrae Capital. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.23 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.86% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.78% or 12.61 million shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ckw Fincl Group Inc holds 0.04% or 4,244 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Limited has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strategy Asset Managers reported 1,917 shares stake. Olstein Capital Management LP has invested 1.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 105,849 shares. Sterneck Cap Limited Company invested in 1.57% or 37,218 shares. Qvt Fincl Lp invested in 0.62% or 51,231 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Julia Wellborn to Lead Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Advisory Network reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Stephens Ar reported 33,598 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). 14,042 were reported by Css Limited Liability Corporation Il. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,947 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Tompkins Finance owns 695 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 1,000 shares. M&R Mgmt invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,232 are owned by Hightower Advisors. Synovus accumulated 2,154 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Incorporated Lc owns 10,933 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 3,345 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces the Offering of $50 Million of 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Secret to Mastercard’s Success – The Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Overpriced At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GDV: The ‘Steady’ Gabelli Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.