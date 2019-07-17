As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shares Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $998,928; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Boosted Its Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $8.92 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.02 lastly. It is up 6.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 102,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 806,090 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.05% or 207,658 shares. 220,946 were reported by Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. 1 were accumulated by Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Wyoming-based Southport Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 12,892 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 410 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 117,900 shares. 10,500 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.02% or 35,746 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 9,706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Principal reported 288,709 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Incorporated Or invested in 1.04% or 36,981 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 420,000 shares to 247,700 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,000 shares, and cut its stake in Azul S A.

