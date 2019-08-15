As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shares Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position; Stadion Money Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Lowered by $360,256

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 134,550 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 5.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Regions accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Inc invested in 10,364 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr has 0.06% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 717,340 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Com invested in 4,559 shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Carroll Fincl Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 47,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp stated it has 0.06% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). 343,923 are owned by Shaker Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Co. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 232,834 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Advisory Net Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Thomas J Herzfeld owns 2,949 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 257,399 shares to 695,039 shares, valued at $53.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 2.42M shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 54,400 shares. American Century holds 7.29M shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has 32,881 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.75% or 38,489 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 718,830 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc reported 2,937 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 130,119 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 121,311 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). City Holdings holds 1.92% or 65,291 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & reported 10,824 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tirschwell And Loewy stated it has 3,832 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Inc has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

