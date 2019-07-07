As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Valuation Rose, Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Telemus Capital Has Cut Position by $609,672

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 29,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 82,872 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 6.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Lewnes Ann, worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 34,706 shares to 195,593 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). M Secs holds 0.12% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Llc invested 2.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regent Inv Ltd holds 0.19% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Management Lc stated it has 15,660 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 428 shares. Fincl Pro Incorporated reported 22 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 20,342 shares. Wesbanco State Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,606 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 52,437 shares. Laurion Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 6,033 shares. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Regentatlantic Limited Liability has 10,996 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

