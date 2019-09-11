As G (GIII) Stock Value Declined, New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted by $3.86 Million Its Holding; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Value Rose, Millennium Management Boosted by $67.04 Million Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 542,982 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 372.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 478,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 607,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.28M, up from 128,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $165.23. About 1.08 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Llc has 1.36% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 212,885 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 321,120 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 2.49% or 2.62 million shares. Pnc Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 2,492 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 14,452 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 39,573 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pitcairn Company reported 7,686 shares. Aqr Cap Management reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 128,198 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 38,565 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,198 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt Company has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 46,895 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 41,046 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,728 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 257,270 shares to 26,230 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (Call) (NYSE:TFX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management holds 0.05% or 3,819 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 18,719 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 4.65M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 317,093 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 67,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Liability. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.14% or 86,818 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 5,082 shares. 12,416 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,329 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carroll Inc owns 335 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 950 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 4 shares. Amer Century Inc invested in 0% or 16,477 shares. Shell Asset Co stated it has 76,537 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Burney holds 0.24% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 27,341 shares.