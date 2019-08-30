As G (GIII) Shares Declined, Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Upped Its Position; As Snap On (SNA) Share Price Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $6.26 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 40 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.91M, up from 1,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $150.25. About 36,760 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 83,637 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.03M shares. Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.36% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Menta Capital Limited stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 11,144 are owned by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 11,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 57 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 4,975 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Scout Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 101,195 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 33,576 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 176,851 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 254,748 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (NYSE:FII) by 64,810 shares to 209,454 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs by 17,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,884 shares, and cut its stake in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (NYSE:OMI) by 8,575 shares to 93,156 shares, valued at $381.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,133 shares, and cut its stake in Minerals Tech Inc (NYSE:MTX).