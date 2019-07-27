As G (GIII) Shares Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered by $3.39 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Raging Capital Management Raised American Airls Group (AAL) Position

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 87,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 271,806 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 358,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 807,989 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 27,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.52 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.45 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 34,200 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 306,910 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 59,868 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 565,970 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,269 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hl Svcs Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,310 shares. Stifel owns 145,611 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 107,460 shares to 47,620 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Computer Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 31,207 shares to 48,494 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 109,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 31.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.