As G (GIII) Shares Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut by $3.36 Million Its Holding; As Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Valuation Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased by $5.33 Million Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 86,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 518,911 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 1107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 66,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,695 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 6,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 143,083 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings February Load Factor 83.1; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (Adr) by 157,763 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $49.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. (Adr (UOVEY) by 160,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 31.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 57,801 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 448,526 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 254,748 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 381,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 401,713 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability Company Ny invested 2.79% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Victory Mngmt owns 1.55M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.95% stake. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 76,200 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Parametric Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 137,854 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).