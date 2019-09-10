As G (GIII) Shares Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Raised Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) as Market Value Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 158,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 568,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78M, up from 410,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 496,237 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 204.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 40,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 61,029 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 930,111 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Glenmede Comm Na holds 0% or 119 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.1% or 6,636 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com invested in 2.49% or 2.62M shares. Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Co owns 101,797 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 57,376 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ameriprise owns 401,713 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 50,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,110 were reported by Everence Cap Mgmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,248 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.88% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 29,125 shares to 100,137 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 157,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,455 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13,320 shares to 45,351 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,980 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).