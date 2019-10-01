As G (GIII) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Position; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $625,000 as Shares Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 1.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 24,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 316,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, down from 340,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 393,301 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 86,875 shares to 51,375 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.06% or 12,379 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 34,666 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Personal Financial Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sg Americas Lc owns 4,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 497 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 454,046 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.67 million shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.08% or 841,843 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.44 million shares. 27,178 are owned by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Endurance Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tcw Group Incorporated accumulated 18,500 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.