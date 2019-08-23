As Futurefuel (FF) Share Price Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lifted Its Position; Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (FF) by 651.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 129,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The institutional investor held 149,600 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Futurefuel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 50,752 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 202,342 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 240,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.11. About 130,267 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold FF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 19,098 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 165,701 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 2,541 shares. Amer Century owns 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 54,471 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0% or 3,594 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 19,724 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 19,779 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 45,085 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 12,953 shares. Paloma Prtn Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,566 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc, Texas-based fund reported 61,718 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Mason Street Lc invested in 8,288 shares or 0% of the stock.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 40,900 shares to 280,317 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,354 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $29,905 activity.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares to 701,408 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 37,773 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,048 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 560 shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 353 shares. 5,500 are held by Daiwa Grp. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 28,327 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.09% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Numerixs Investment Tech invested in 800 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 0% or 7,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.