As Futurefuel (FF) Market Valuation Declined, Mackay Shields Upped Its Position by $470,646; Citigroup (C) Stake Maintained by Basswood Capital Management Llc

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 73,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 352,572 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.69 million, up from 278,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (FF) by 152.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 42,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.82% . The institutional investor held 70,886 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Futurefuel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.42 million market cap company. It closed at $12.08 lastly. It is down 13.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Synaptics, NII Holdings, and FutureFuel Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Weatherford International, NiSource, Palatin Technologies, Astronics, MaxLinear, and FutureFuel â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uncovering The Uncovered: FutureFuel – The Future Is Nigh Or Nay? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FutureFuel Doesn’t Have Much More Downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

