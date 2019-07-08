As Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Shares Declined, Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Weatherly Asset Management Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $812,742; Valuation Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 90,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 264,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 174,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 9,654 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 213,442 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsr Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 11,026 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.1% or 24,838 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc accumulated 2.12% or 28,123 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,430 shares. Foster Motley owns 9,256 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. Old National National Bank In owns 6,608 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 1.07% or 14,668 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Limited Liability has 2.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,344 shares. Notis holds 0.76% or 14,170 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 6,230 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 124,108 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel stated it has 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares to 4,836 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,630 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Residential Mtg Re (NYSE:EARN) by 99,440 shares to 129,925 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 61,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,883 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs has 13,650 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 35,300 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 746,202 shares. France-based Capital Fund has invested 0.01% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 18,690 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.06% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). 115,349 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Stifel holds 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) or 38,914 shares. Northern Tru invested in 4.24M shares. 175,546 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. 255,571 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Hudock Gp Limited Com holds 0.03% or 4,855 shares. 45,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.