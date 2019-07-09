As Fulton Finl Pa Com (FULT) Share Price Declined, Holder Foundry Partners Cut by $2.28 Million Its Stake; Covey Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position in Celanese (CE) by $673,750 as Share Price Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (FULT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 152,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 480,223 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 444,306 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 5,858 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Capital Rech Glob Invsts invested in 0.14% or 4.59 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney Com holds 2,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 972,531 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,860 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated owns 6,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 201,650 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 1,600 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,427 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.02% or 35,300 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.43% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Capital Guardian Trust Com holds 0% or 484 shares in its portfolio.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares to 68,198 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99 million for 10.52 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Cmnty Finl Ohio Com (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 38,725 shares to 637,620 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 167,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 911,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU).

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FULT’s profit will be $56.83M for 11.90 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

