As Fulton Financial (FULT) Valuation Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered by $576,585 Its Stake; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Cut Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Stake by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 14,310 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 38,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 356,002 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 394,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Fulton Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 342,807 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 22/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 25/05/2018 – WTOC Savannah: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia police chief failed ‘to be completely candid’ in landing Fulton Co. job; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 18,153 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) by 53,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc..