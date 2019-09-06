As Fuller H B Co (FUL) Valuation Rose, S&Co Increased by $479,856 Its Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Has Boosted by $335,356 as Shares Rose

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 53,378 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 73,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 119,384 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 17,687 shares to 351,143 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.