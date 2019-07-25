As Fuller H B Co (FUL) Shares Declined, P2 Capital Partners Raised Holding; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder Todd Asset Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 344,711 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 91,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,491 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, down from 319,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 195,468 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Amdocs Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TelefÃ³nica and Amdocs Agree to Extend and Expand Multi-Year Strategic Partnership in Argentina and Chile to Accelerate their Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lyft, Beyond Meat, and Amdocs Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B A S F A G (BASFY) by 23,715 shares to 627,760 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Mgmt Co Inc has invested 0.25% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Guyasuta Invest Advsr has 41,170 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Llc, a Us-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. 1.17M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Whittier Tru holds 0.03% or 22,057 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 18,500 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp owns 100,006 shares. Engines Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,164 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,601 shares or 0% of the stock. 175,821 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. P2 Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4.73% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Beaconlight Cap Ltd Co reported 227,031 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt owns 6,950 shares.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “H.B. Fuller Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) CEO Jim Owens on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (ADSW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.