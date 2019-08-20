As Full House Resorts (FLL) Stock Declined, Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Its Position in Progressive Corp. (PGR) as Market Value Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 1,449 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 872,334 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 241,154 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 36,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 291,227 are owned by Asset Mgmt One. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd reported 388 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wetherby Asset stated it has 17,293 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hudock Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,202 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 822 shares. Regions Financial has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,624 shares. 10.21M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 97,570 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $19.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. $44,400 worth of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casino stocks steady despite weak Nevada numbers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OAG Recognizes North American Airport Leaders: Florida Home to Fastest Growing Airports while New York and Canada Lead in Turnaround Efficiency – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest: Well-Managed Casino With High Insider Ownership – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 15, 2017.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.