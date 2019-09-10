As Full House Resorts (FLL) Share Value Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Holder Boston Family Office Has Decreased Stake by $5.80 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 61,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,565 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 108,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 2.00M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 8,356 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 11,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Incorporated owns 141,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 739,458 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 4,000 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 467,500 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 300,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 100,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 34,413 shares. Aspiriant Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Penn Mngmt Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com invested in 0% or 27,280 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 5,000 shares. Blackrock owns 71,866 shares.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces New Leadership for Rising Star Casino Resort and Stockman’s Casino – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Issuance of $10 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Full House Resorts Announces $100 Million Refinancing of Its Debt – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts, Inc (FLL) CEO Daniel Lee on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $44,400 activity. $10,800 worth of stock was bought by Fanger Lewis A. on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $2.02 million for 7.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 9,675 shares to 38,361 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Exact Sciences, Pfizer and Guardant Health – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Powerful Tool Can Give You Instant Diversification – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.