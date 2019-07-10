As Full House Resorts (FLL) Share Value Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; As Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed by $12.54 Million Its Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 345,700 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 million market cap company. It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is down 31.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq” on November 15, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anatomy Of A Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Announces Expansion Plans for Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Full House Resorts Announces Intent to Compete for Terre Haute Casino – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 467,500 shares. Amer Fincl Grp Inc holds 54,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 57,531 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 77,600 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 739,458 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 5,000 shares. Lafitte Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 34,906 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 4,000 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company holds 0% or 27,280 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 15,804 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 141,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. Shares for $44,400 were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associates has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ledyard Bancorporation holds 14,512 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cambridge Advsrs reported 3,625 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 12,277 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 798,233 were reported by Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,875 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.09% or 3,337 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Scott & Selber has 14,572 shares. Pitcairn owns 19,957 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 565 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sysco Buys California Food Distributors J & M, Imperio – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Declares 50th Dividend Increase NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (Prn) (GVI) by 25,648 shares to 474,365 shares, valued at $52.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (Prn) (JLS).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.