As Full House Resorts (FLL) Share Price Declined, Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $880,354 Its Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Stake in Ally Financial (ALLY) Has Cut by $15.66 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 4.05M shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 37,537 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "20 Gambling Stocks to Play the Booming Economy – Investorplace.com" on May 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com published: "5 Micro-Cap Stocks Ready To Explode – Nasdaq" on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Full House Resorts: A Cheaper Price Helps, But More Progress Is Needed – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Creative Planning reported 57,531 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 0.22% or 1.12M shares. Aspiriant reported 77,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin, California-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 48,300 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). American Fincl Gp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 54,400 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 994,030 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Park West Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Lafitte Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Ingalls Snyder Lc stated it has 27,280 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78,850 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $44,400 was made by THOMAS CRAIG W on Thursday, May 30.