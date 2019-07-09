As Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $880,354; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $584,749

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 172,467 shares traded or 233.79% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78,850 activity. On Thursday, May 30 the insider THOMAS CRAIG W bought $44,400.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 59,245 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 17,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,000 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Fairpointe Ltd owns 223,232 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 739,458 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 71,866 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 263,605 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Geode Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 27,280 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 978,092 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 994,030 shares. 34,906 were reported by Lafitte Capital Mngmt L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co holds 1.54% or 176,024 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 161,750 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.14% or 400,593 shares. Main Street Research Lc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisors Ok has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 220,840 shares. Wasatch holds 0.06% or 101,342 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 8,342 shares. D E Shaw And Communication owns 334,512 shares. 174,218 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd. One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,272 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lifeplan Gru holds 2,586 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd accumulated 5,279 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.73 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

