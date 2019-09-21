As Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Lowered by $877,200 Its Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $564,585

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (FSBW) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.25% . The hedge fund held 9,469 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 22,390 shares traded or 134.77% up from the average. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 20.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,180 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 64,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.89, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold FSBW shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 2.22 million shares or 5.84% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 14,083 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 2,630 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 9,200 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 267 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,690 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com holds 4,740 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 5,734 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 15,880 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 18,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ejf Capital Llc invested 1.3% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Bank Of America Corp De invested in 14,225 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 6,155 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 20,606 shares.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.45 million for 8.96 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The European Market for Polyurethane Foam, 2019 – Analysis on Pipe Lagging, Domestic Appliances, Transport, and Process Plant Industries – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 1, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FS Bancorp (FSBW) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 48,191 shares to 97,480 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Takes Aim at $150 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glaxis Capital Lc reported 8.27% stake. Eastern Retail Bank stated it has 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 458,173 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 13.72M shares or 7.06% of their US portfolio. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 138,964 shares or 6.61% of the stock. 119,000 are held by Archon Prtn Limited Liability Company. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 168,622 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth accumulated 84,749 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 143,889 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Inc has 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,639 shares. Iron Lc accumulated 9,084 shares. Viking Investors Limited Partnership holds 4.63% or 7.70M shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 9.34 million shares.