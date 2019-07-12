As Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Share Price Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Position by $771,000; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fs Bancorp (FSBW) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,517 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 81,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 3,957 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 10.73% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 890,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,011 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 953,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 3.57M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal

More notable recent FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $77 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 1, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger With Anchor Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FSBW shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 2.94% more from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 25,609 shares in its portfolio. 96,517 are held by Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability owns 201,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 209,938 shares stake. Sei Invs Com invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. 13,280 are held by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Com. 32,619 are held by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation. 7 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Yakira Capital Management Incorporated invested in 26,669 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 4,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 105,525 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 7,037 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 362 shares stake. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 7,021 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Starbucks (SBUX) – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MTUM, PG, SBUX, DHR: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can This Massive Chain Take on Starbucks? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks Rival, Sees Shares Spike in IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.12M for 30.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider Varma Vivek C sold 70,364 shares worth $4.93M. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,300 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 41,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Silvercrest Metals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,499 were reported by Becker Mgmt. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.47% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 22,581 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,210 shares. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 120,313 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Neuberger Berman Llc holds 292,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 7,804 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 16,541 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Bbr Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smithfield Trust Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 9,904 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.35 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).