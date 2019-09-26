As Freshpet (FRPT) Valuation Rose, Holder Omers Administration Trimmed Its Holding by $441,600; Markston International Lifted Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $947,376

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 5.51 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $886,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 102,176 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Management Limited Liability has 3.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). De Burlo Grp Inc Incorporated reported 33,550 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 569 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.55% or 61,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Mngmt has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Linscomb And Williams accumulated 63,968 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2.32 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 647,397 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Company owns 14,631 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 6,515 are owned by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd holds 0.12% or 4,325 shares. Chatham Cap Group holds 68,379 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 37,796 shares to 3,175 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,744 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.61M for 122.60 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank holds 40,250 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 80,500 were accumulated by Broadview Advsr Ltd Co. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). New York-based Oppenheimer Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 313,633 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4,111 shares. Moreover, Eam Invsts Ltd Com has 0.78% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Prns Limited Liability Com owns 24,019 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 439,633 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 5,572 shares. D E Shaw holds 199,118 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 270,000 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0.02% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Northern Corporation holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 429,247 shares.

