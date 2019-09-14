As Freshpet (FRPT) Stock Value Rose, Omers Administration Decreased Its Stake by $441,600; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Has Raised by Great West Life Assurance Company

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 67.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.82 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $886,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 224,560 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Freshpet, Inc

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.61M for 128.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. Amends and Restates Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Freshpet Inc (FRPT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 171,200 shares to 339,100 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 102,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson, a Maine-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 5,572 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 108,075 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 6,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0.02% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Franklin Res invested in 0.01% or 609,209 shares. Quantbot LP owns 8,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 15,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Com Lc reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 534,004 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest accumulated 0.03% or 108,389 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 665,953 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,930 shares to 92,089 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,042 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.