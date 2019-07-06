As Freshpet (FRPT) Shares Rose, Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Price Declined While Marathon Capital Management Cut Its Position by $508,000

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 800,078 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 183,052 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.46M for 179.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.