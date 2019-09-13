As Freshpet (FRPT) Shares Rose, Commerce Bank Raised Position by $554,985; Lee Danner & Bass Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Boosted by $994,653

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 90,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 4.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 12,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 40,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 27,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 34,227 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,221 shares. Axiom Interest Limited Liability Corp De accumulated 100,210 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 6,621 shares. Fisher Asset Llc invested 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Citigroup Inc holds 8,586 shares. Hm Payson has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Riverbridge Prtn Lc reported 665,953 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Art Ltd Company holds 14,933 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 591,241 shares. Jane Street Ltd reported 87,737 shares. Old Fincl Bank In holds 0.01% or 4,820 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 570,242 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Champlain Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.27% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freshpet, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freshpet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointments Enhancing Operational and Technical Talent to Support Future Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,173 shares to 819,622 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,801 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares to 91,980 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,718 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.