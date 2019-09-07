As Freshpet (FRPT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Maintains Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 167,375 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 22.17M shares. Verition Fund Management Llc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Caspian Cap Ltd Partnership has 64.21% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.06 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 11.84M shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corp invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Tpg Grp Hldg (Sbs) Advsrs has invested 0.56% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Force Capital Mgmt Lc reported 10,000 shares. Punch Card LP stated it has 10.57% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.22M were reported by Oaktree Capital Mngmt Lp. Fil invested in 0% or 284 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 180,041 shares. Baupost Gru Ltd Liability Com Ma invested in 3.66% or 24.50 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.57M for 125.28 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 10,719 were reported by Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Sei Invests accumulated 14,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 381,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 150,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 26,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 15,892 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 147,145 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fmr Lc accumulated 2.54M shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ironwood Investment Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 46,167 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 6,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.58% or 188,850 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

