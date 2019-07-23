As Freshpet (FRPT) Market Value Rose, Holder Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.23 Million; Sprott Stake in B2gold (BTG) Lifted by $1.58 Million as Stock Declined

Sprott Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 527,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.31 lastly. It is up 7.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 167,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 253,766 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Us-based Champlain Inv Lc has invested 0.18% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Nicholas Invest Lp stated it has 0.84% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 649,955 were accumulated by Wasatch Advsrs. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 1,143 shares. Pdts Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Street owns 550,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust owns 5,195 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 9,731 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 9,000 shares. 697,109 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Valley Natl Advisers has 4 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Laurion Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

