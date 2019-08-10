As Freshpet (FRPT) Market Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Has Cut by $1.47 Million Its Stake; Noesis Capital Mangement Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $20.97 Million

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 10,210 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.00 million, up from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 394,608 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Small Cap Divi (DFE) by 2,855 shares to 71,912 shares, valued at $4.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,493 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.