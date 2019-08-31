As Freshpet (FRPT) Market Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Cut Its Position by $1.47 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake by $11.88 Million as Share Value Declined

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 334,427 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.58 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

